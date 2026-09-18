Moore (shoulder) is believed to have sustained an AC joint sprain in Thursday's victory over the Lions, and although "it's not a serious injury" he is uncertain for Week 3., Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Head coach Joe Brady did not provide a postgame update on Moore after he left Thursday's contest in the second quarter, but more details are now available, and it appears Moore is not facing any sort of extended absence. He will have over a week to rest and recover before the Bills square off against the Chargers, and if he's unable to go by then that will mean more snaps for Khalil Shakir, Keon Coleman and Joshua Palmer.