Bills' DJ Moore: Settling in as Allen's top target

Quarterback Josh Allen said in late June that Moore has been "a pretty seamless fit" and is "going to be a huge help" for Buffalo's offense in 2026, Nick Shook of NFL.com reports.

Moore was acquired by the Bills from Chicago in March for a second-round pick, and the 29-year-old veteran steps into a new wide receiver room alongside Khalil Shakir to provide Allen a true proven No. 1 receiver for the first time since Stefon Diggs' departure back in 2024. Catching passes from one of the NFL's premier quarterbacks will aid Moore as he looks to bounce back from a down 2025 season with the Bears, in which he totaled a career-worst 50-682-6 receiving line despite suiting up for all 17 regular-season games. Moore faces less competition for targets in Buffalo, as behind Shakir and tight end Dalton Kincaid, the likes of Joshua Palmer, Keon Coleman and Skyler Bell fill out the team's receiver corps. If Moore can demonstrate that he hasn't lost a step at age 29, he'll be in position to bounce back in 2026 even if his best days are behind him.