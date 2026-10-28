Moore (shoulder) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.

An AC joint sprain in his shoulder kept Moore from playing in Buffalo's past two games, but the wideout may be in a better spot on the health front coming out of a Week 7 bye. Per Matt Parrino of The Syracuse Post-Standard, Moore was sporting a no-contact jersey during the open portion of Wednesday's practice, so he may need to take contact at some point in the next day or two in order for the Bills to clear him to play Sunday against the Ravens.