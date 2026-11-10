Moore secured three of five targets for 25 yards and rushed once for 11 yards in the Bills' 23-6 win over the Vikings on Monday night.

The veteran receiver came into the game without an injury designation related to the shoulder injury he's managing, but Moore still put together a modest performance against a tough Vikings defense that kept pressure on Josh Allen throughout the night. Moore has a combined 7-107-1 line on on 12 targets in the two contests he's suited up for since returning from a two-game absence due to a shoulder injury, and he should have a much better chance of downfield success in a Week 10 road matchup against the Jets' vulnerable defense on Sunday.