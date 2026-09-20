The Bills are treating Moore as day-to-day after he was diagnosed with an AC joint sprain in his shoulder after exiting Thursday's 41-31 win over the Lions, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Moore carried once for minus-1 yard and didn't draw a target on his 23 snaps before exiting Thursday's contest late in the second quarter. Keon Coleman (55 snaps, 6-63-0 line on six targets) saw a boosted profile on offense in Moore's absence, but Coleman could fade into more of a tertiary role in the passing game if Moore is able to play through the shoulder injury during the Bills' Week 3 matchup with the Chargers. Rapoport relays that Moore is expected to practice next week, and the Bills will see how his shoulder responds before his status for next Sunday's contest is clarified.