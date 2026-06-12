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Bills' Dorian Strong: Reverts to reserve list

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Strong (neck) reverted to the reserve/non-football injury list Friday.

Strong had a productive rookie season, putting in reps at outside cornerback throughout the first four weeks of the 2025 season for the Bills before he suffered a career-altering neck injury. The sixth-rounder out of Ohio State was seen at OTAs, but will not have a chance to play in 2026 due to the severity of the neck issue. Strong cleared waivers, allowing the Bills to maintain him for the time being, and he will have to look toward the 2027 season for a return to NFL play.

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