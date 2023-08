Williams (calf) didn't practice Wednesday, Sal Capaccio of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.

Williams is expected to occupy at least a reserve linebacker role and contribute on special teams in 2023, though the 2023 third-round draft pick out of Tulane is competing for a starting spot on defense. His quest to win a starting job will be put on hold until Williams' calf heals. Williams' next chance to take the field will come in Saturday's preseason finale against the Bears.