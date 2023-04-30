General manager Brandon Beane said this weekend that Williams, drafted in the third round Friday, could get a chance to compete for the vacant starting middle linebacker spot, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports. Said Beane, "And Dorian, we'll see. We're not ruling it out. We're still talking about maybe we'll look at him as a guy to get in there and compete at Mike."

Williams is probably more geared toward weak-side linebacker, at least to start his career, but that WLB spot is open for competition as well. The only linebacker spot that's a certainty on this team is star defender Matt Milano starting on the strong side. Williams probably has a lot of catching up to do -- his competition already has more experience and the rookie indicated the Buffalo playbook is much more involved vs. what he was dealing with at Tulane -- but in terms of a third-round rookie at least having a chance to compete, this is a good landing spot for him, as he may get two cracks at significant playing time.