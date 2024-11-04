Williams recorded 12 total tackles (seven solo) in Sunday's 30-27 win over the Dolphins.

Williams has now posted double-digit stops in six of the Bills' last eight games, bringing his season total up to 84 tackles, which is good enough for seventh in the NFL. The second-year linebacker from Tulane appears to be emerging as one of the league's top tacklers, and he's expected to continue making plays as the Bills take on the Colts in Week 10.