Williams is expected to work at outside linebacker to start training camp, general manager Brandon Bean told Chris Brown of the Bills' official site Wednesday,

Williams was the team's third-round pick out of Tulane and is believed to be versatile enough to play either outside linebacker or in the middle. For now, the middle spot is still up for grabs between Tyrel Dodson, Baylon Spector, Terrel Bernard and A.J. Klein. Matt Milano is a star and is guaranteed to start at one outside spot, so that will leave Williams fighting for a meaningful role on the other outside spot, one where Klein and veteran pass rusher Leonard Floyd will likely see time as well.