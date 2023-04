The Bills selected Williams in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft, 91st overall.

Tremaine Edmunds' departure in free agency made linebacker a need for Buffalo and Williams helps there. The Tulane product is small for the position at 6-foot and 228 pounds, but he's got the speed (4.49 with an 89th percentile 10-yard split) to be reliable in coverage. His lack of size could be a problem against the run, however.