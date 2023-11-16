Williams was listed as a limited participant at Wednesday's walkthrough session due to a knee issue, Chris Brown of the Bills Radio Network reports.

The third-round rookie has been getting more time on defense following teammate Matt Milano's season-ending leg injury, but it hasn't yielded consistent enough playing time to put him on the IDP map. Following a noteworthy 10-tackle outing in Week 6, Williams has fluctuated between zero and 46 percent of the defensive snaps while totaling just 12 tackles over that four-game span. Williams has yet to record his first NFL sack.