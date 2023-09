Williams (calf) was absent from Buffalo's injury report Thursday.

The 2023 third-round pick was dealing with a calf injury suffered in late August, but it seems as if he's moved past the issue. Williams spent four years at Tulane, appearing in 43 games and recording 195 tackles, 27 tackles for loss and 9.5 sacks. Expect the rookie to contribute as a depth linebacker for the Bills' ahead of the coming season.