Williams (elbow) is questionable to return to Sunday's contest versus the Lions.
Williams sustained the elbow injury in the first half, placing some doubt on his ability to return to the game. In his absence, Matt Milano will continue to handle the lion's share of workload at weakside linebacker against Detroit.
