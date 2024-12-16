Williams (elbow) returned to Sunday's game against the Lions, Matt Parrino of The Syracuse Post-Standard reports.
Williams was initially injured in the first half but later returned to the shootout with Detroit, finishing the game with two tackles (two solo). Additionally at linebacker for the Bills, Matt Milano exited with a second-half groin injury.
