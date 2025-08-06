Williams (calf) returned to training camp on Wednesday, Alex Brasky of Bills Digest reports.

Williams injured his calf during the first week of training camp and has been held off the field for the past two weeks. His return to camp, still a month away from the regular season, is a good sign as the 24-year-old is a very important depth piece in Buffalo's defense. He totaled 117 tackles last season, starting 11 games with Matt Milano sidelined due to a biceps injury.