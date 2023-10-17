Williams totaled 10 tackles in the 14-9 win over the Giants on Sunday night.

The third-round rookie out of Tulane was the choice to take over for All-Pro linebacker Matt Milano, who was lost for the season due to a fractured leg in the Week 5 loss. Williams logged 84 percent of the defensive snaps and was complimented by the coaches after the game for stepping it up as well as his athleticism. There's going to be a drop-off from Milano to anyone else the Bills might choose to replace him, but how narrow that gap is could determine how much a legit Super Bowl contender the Bills end up being. For now, consider Williams a starter in a young linebackers unit, while the style of defense the team plays gives him some IPD potential.