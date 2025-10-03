default-cbs-image
Williams (knee) will not play in Sunday night's game against the Patriots, Maddy Glab of the Bills' official site reports.

While the Bills are one of just two NFL teams off to a 4-0 start, the run defense has been poor with an AFC-worst mark of 164.3 rushing yards allowed per game. Fellow linebacker Matt Milano's (pectoral) status now takes on added import for Sunday's divisional matchup.

