Williams saw a season-high 29 defensive snaps during Sunday's 25-20 loss to the Jaguars in London, logging five tackles and one pass defensed.

The rookie out of Tulane may soon be counted on at a whole new level, as teammate Matt Milano is likely out for the season with a broken leg. The Bills don't always have three linebackers on the field, but when they do Williams has a good chance of being one of them. In any matter, with Milano out for the long term, Williams and Tyrel Dodson are the two players most likely to see spikes in production.