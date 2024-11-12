Williams logged nine tackles (six solo) during Sunday's 30-20 win over the Colts.
Williams' nine tackles tied with Terrel Bernard for most on the Bills on Sunday. Williams has logged at least nine tackles in eight of 10 regular season games, and he's up to 93 combined tackles on the year, which leads Buffalo and ranks seventh in the NFL.
