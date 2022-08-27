Johnson rushed six times for 20 yards and caught one of two targets for two yards during Buffalo's preseason loss to Carolina on Friday.

The versatile veteran is no lock to make the team given that Devin Singletary, rookie James Cook and Zack Moss all appear to be locks, plus Taiwan Jones is a special teams ace and has been with the team for years. That said, it's that versatility that could land Johnson a possible spot as a No. 4/5 running back in a dynamic offense. This is a loaded team, so his name will be one to watch when the Bills make their final roster cuts.