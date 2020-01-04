Bills' Duke Williams: Active Saturday
Williams is expected to be active for Saturday's Wild Card tilt against the Texans, Jenna Harner of News 4 Buffalo reports.
Williams had a productive regular season finale, as he hauled in six of 12 targets for 108 yards. He had not suited up since Week 8 prior to that, but with the team resting several starters to keep them healthy for the playoffs, the rookie got an opportunity to shine. It looks like he did enough to earn an active designation, but he is simply expected to provide depth at wide receiver.
