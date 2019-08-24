Williams caught all three of his targets -- including a 16-yard touchdown -- for 15 yards in Buffalo's preseason win over the Lions on Friday.

While the other two catches didn't do anything, this was the second straight game Willams hauled in a TD pass. He's in a battle for what might be the last WR spot, with Isaiah McKenzie -- who also scored a touchdown Friday -- and Ray-Ray McCloud the most likely competitors. There's likely room for one on the final roster, though that could move to two spots if the Bills sour on Robert Foster, who hasn't done much of anything since training camp started.