Bills' Duke Williams: Cut by Bills
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Buffalo waived Williams on Saturday, Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com reports.
Williams appeared in four games with the Bills last season, across which span he caught 12 of 19 targets for 166 yards and a score. He'll look to resurface in a depth capacity elsewhere.
