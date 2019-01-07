Bills' Duke Williams: Getting chance in Buffalo
Williams signed a reserve/future contract with the Bills, Sal Maiorana of the Rochester Democrat and Chronicle reports.
Williams (6-foot-3, 225 pounds) went undrafted in 2016 and has since resided in the CFL, where he led all wideouts with 1,579 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns on 88 receptions this past season. His lack of speed could make it hard for Williams to create separation at the NFL level -- the Auburn product recorded a terrible 4.72-second time in the 40-yard dash -- but he has the size and hands to become a respectable possession receiver down the road.
