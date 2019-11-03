Williams (coach's decision) is on the inactive list Week 9 against Washington.

Williams has recorded a reception in each of the three games he's been active this season and even caught a touchdown in his NFL debut back in Week 5. He'll end up on the inactive list Week 9, however, with Robert Foster and Isaiah McKenzie both ending up on the active roster in his stead.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories