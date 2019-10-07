Williams caught all four of his targets for 29 yards, including the game-winning touchdown, during Sunday's win over the Titans.

Williams was just bumped up from the practice squad Saturday, so this turned out to be quite a weekend for the rookie. While John Brown and Cole Beasley remain the clear top options in the Buffalo passing game, the key takeaway here as that Zay Jones non-existent in this one while going catchless. Jones seems to be quickly wearing out his welcome with the Bills, so Williams have the chance to get more opportunities in the coming weeks.