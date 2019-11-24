Play

Williams is inactive for Sunday's game against the Broncos.

This makes it the fourth straight inactive week for the rookie. Effectively, he's gone from the No. 3 option in the passing game to the No. 6 spot. It's not that Williams really did anything wrong, just that the team has tweaked its offense to create a need for jet-sweep specialist Isaiah McKenzie, and there's no way return guru Andre Roberts will sit unless injured. Williams' best bet to see playing time is probably to outplay the disappointing Robert Foster during the practice week.

