Play

Williams is inactive for the fifth straight game Thursday, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

Even with a gimpy Robert Foster muddling his way through practices, Williams can't find a spot in the lineup. He's done a good job just making the team following a troubled college career that turned into a CFL stint, but for now he's come down a long way from his Week 5-8 relevancy.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories