Williams is inactive for Sunday's game in Cleveland, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

Williams looked like he'd earned the No. 3 receiving role when he burst onto the scene off the practice squad with a 4-29-1 line in a tight Week 5 win over the Titans, but the Bills have started to go with more jet sweeps and motion in their offense, which is a bigger strength of Isaiah McKenzie and the opposite of what Williams does well. The latter gets scratched for the second straight game.