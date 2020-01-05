Bills' Duke Williams: Leads team in targets
Williams had four catches (10 targets) for 49 yards in Saturday's wild-card loss to the Texans.
Williams went from being a healthy scratch for most of the season to leading the Bills with 22 targets over its last two contests. Last week's pronounced role came in a meaningless game where plenty of starters rested, but the team kept him heavily involved with the season on the line. The undrafted rookie displayed good athleticism, and he is the only Buffalo wideout checking in above six feet tall (6-foot-3, 225 pounds). Veterans John Brown and Cole Beasley are entrenched as the team's outside and slot options, but Williams has put himself in position to compete for the other outside wideout role during training camp next season.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em
-
Playoff challenge rankings
Get ready for your NFL playoff Fantasy challenges with Jamey Eisenberg's rankings for each...
-
Injury Report: Wild Card Round
As you get ready for Wild Card weekend playoff challenges, make sure you're up to date on the...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge lineups, top picks
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challenge.
-
Harry-Brown comparisons haunt NE
An uncomfortable N'Keal Harry-A.J. Brown comparison is one of the interesting storylines in...
-
DFS plays for Wild-Card Weekend
While other Fantasy options have ended, DFS keeps rolling. Jamey Eisenberg helps make lineup...
-
Top 20 players for 2020
Jamey Eisenberg reveals the early top 20 players for 2020 from each of our experts.