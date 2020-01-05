Williams had four catches (10 targets) for 49 yards in Saturday's wild-card loss to the Texans.

Williams went from being a healthy scratch for most of the season to leading the Bills with 22 targets over its last two contests. Last week's pronounced role came in a meaningless game where plenty of starters rested, but the team kept him heavily involved with the season on the line. The undrafted rookie displayed good athleticism, and he is the only Buffalo wideout checking in above six feet tall (6-foot-3, 225 pounds). Veterans John Brown and Cole Beasley are entrenched as the team's outside and slot options, but Williams has put himself in position to compete for the other outside wideout role during training camp next season.