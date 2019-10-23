Play

Williams (shoulder) will be a limited practice participant Wednesday, Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic reports.

The ability to practice in any capacity suggests X-rays came back negative after Sunday's win over the Dolphins. Williams finished the afternoon with a 23-yard catch on his only target, playing 54 percent of snaps on offense. Any setbacks this week could free up playing time for Isaiah McKenzie, Andre Roberts or even Robert Foster (remember him?) in Sunday's game against the Eagles.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories