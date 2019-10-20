Bills' Duke Williams: Locked in as starter
Williams is expected to retain a regular spot in three-receiver sets for the Bills in Sunday's game against the Dolphins, Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic reports.
After being called up from the practice squad Oct. 5, Williams effectively replaced Zay Jones as the Bills' third wideout in their Week 5 win over the Titans, playing 78 percent of the offensive snaps and hauling in all four of his targets for 29 yards and a touchdown. With deep threat Robert Foster a healthy inactive for the Bills in Week 7 and the Dolphins holding out top cornerback Xavien Howard (knee), Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com suggests both Williams and John Brown will be the primary beneficiaries.
