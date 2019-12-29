Williams is not among the inactives for Sunday's regular-season finale against the Jets, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

The athletic receiver is expected to suit up for the first time since Week 8. While he likely won't have starting quaterback Josh Allen for much of the game and will have to share the workload with Isaiah McKenzie and Robert Foster, Williams is one of the better red-zone targets the team has to offer. While his production probably won't be off the charts, Williams seems like one of the leading candidates to see some key throws if the Bills do score a couple of times in this game of subs.