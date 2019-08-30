Williams caught two of five targets for 18 yards in Thursday's preseason win over the Vikings.

He's competing with Ray-Ray McCloud and Isaiah McKenzie for a final roster spot, and it's going to come down to the wire. McCloud had a big game Thursday, catching all five of his targets for 48 yards. Williams, based on his size, probably has the most upside of the three and would be the most likely to rack up a few touchdowns, will McKenzie has the most experience and provides the best gadget option to the Buffalo offense. We'll see how it shakes out in a few days.