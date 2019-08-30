Williams caught two of five targets for 18 yards in Thursday's preseason win over the Vikings.

He's competing with Ray-Ray McCloud and Isaiah McKenzie for a final roster spot, and it's going to come down to the wire. McCloud had a big game Thursday, catching all five of his targets for 48 yards. Williams, based on his size, probably has the most upside of the three and would be the most likely to rack up a few touchdowns, will McKenzie has the most experience and provides the best gadget option to the Buffalo offense. We'll see how it shakes out in a few days.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • jameis.jpg

    Fantasy football sleepers: Get Duke

    SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...

  • matt-ryan-1400.jpg

    QB Tiers 7.0

    With the preseason almost over, the quarterback tiers and strategies have taken shape. Dave...

  • NFL: Detroit Lions at Oakland Raiders

    RB Tiers 7.0

    How many running backs are too many? Where is the best value? Should running backs be ignored...

  • matt-ryan-1400.jpg

    WR Tiers 7.0

    Last year was one of the best for wide receivers in recent memory. Will 2019 see a repeat?...

  • matt-ryan-1400.jpg

    TE Tiers 7.0

    You can get a big edge on your competition by taking an elite tight end early. Is it worth...

  • darren-waller-1400.jpg

    Deep sleeper Fantasy picks

    Dave Richard combs through preseason games and NFL rosters every summer to find the deep sleepers...