Bills' Duke Williams: Plans to make most of last chance
Williams, signed by Buffalo following a stint with the CFL, has made a good impression on the coaching staff so far. "I like the fact that he seems to have developed some self-awareness in terms of what went on a few years back to where he is now and knowing what he must do, at least off the field, to prove his worth to people in this league at least, in terms of the decision makers around the league and starting with us," coach Sean McDermott told John Murphy of the Bills' official site.
At 6-foot-3 and 225 pounds and coming from a troubled college career where he showed all kinds of talent at Auburn before being kicked off the team, Williams has more upside than any receiver vying for the team's open fifth and possibly sixth WR spots. Williams doesn't offer blazing fast speed, but he has all kinds of size and hands and athleticism and is hard to beat on 1-on-1 balls. He'll be competing with Andre Roberts, Ray-Ray McCloud, Isaiah McKenzie, undrafted free agent David Sills plus a few others to try and secure a roster spot this summer.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Lindsay hungry to do it again
Phillip Lindsay went from an UDFA to being named to the Pro Bowl in 2018 -- and was a standout...
-
Michel's job to lose?
Sony Michel is coming off a strong rookie season that has some viewing him as a potential breakout....
-
Le'Veon Bell concern in Fantasy?
Reports after the ousting of Jets GM Mike Maccagnan suggest Adam Gase didn't want to sign Le'Veon...
-
Tate vs. Shepard: Who steps up?
The Giants have giant shoes to fill after trading Odell Beckham this offseason. Dave Richard...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Results of our rookie-only mock draft
Our CBS Sports staff recently held a 12-team PPR rookie-only mock draft. Jamey Eisenberg breaks...