Williams, signed by Buffalo following a stint with the CFL, has made a good impression on the coaching staff so far. "I like the fact that he seems to have developed some self-awareness in terms of what went on a few years back to where he is now and knowing what he must do, at least off the field, to prove his worth to people in this league at least, in terms of the decision makers around the league and starting with us," coach Sean McDermott told John Murphy of the Bills' official site.

At 6-foot-3 and 225 pounds and coming from a troubled college career where he showed all kinds of talent at Auburn before being kicked off the team, Williams has more upside than any receiver vying for the team's open fifth and possibly sixth WR spots. Williams doesn't offer blazing fast speed, but he has all kinds of size and hands and athleticism and is hard to beat on 1-on-1 balls. He'll be competing with Andre Roberts, Ray-Ray McCloud, Isaiah McKenzie, undrafted free agent David Sills plus a few others to try and secure a roster spot this summer.