Bills' Duke Williams: Posts touchdown in preseason action
Williams caught three of four targets for 38 yards -- including a 16-yard score -- in Friday's preseason win over the Panthers. "Another young player that made a big time contribution tonight, you could feel him," coach Sean McDermott told the Bills' official site. "He flashed and I think did some good things in the run game, blocking as well."
Williams, a signee out of the CFL, has great size (6-foot-3, 225 pounds) and athletic ability, but the Bills seem set at the first 4-5 spots at wide receiver and he may be battling for one final roster spot. There are several guys in that same position -- Ray-Ray McCloud and Isaiah McKenzie have been standing out as well lately -- so the last two weeks of preseason action and practice are crucial for Williams.
