Williams (shoulder) practiced on a limited basis for the third straight day Friday and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Eagles, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

Even though it'd be a fantasy reach to use the No. 3 receiver in a conservative offense, Williams has risen up the depth chart quickly and it'd help his development if he doesn't have to miss a game. His performance could also affect what the Bills decide to do at the trade deadline, as there's been some discussion the team could use a boost at wide receiver or offensive line if it's serious about making a playoff push.