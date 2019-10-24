Play

Coach Sean McDermott labeled Wiliams (shoulder) as limited for a second straight day Thursday, Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic reports.

Williams has vaulted himself from the practice squad to the No. 3 spot on the depth chart, which factored into the Bills' decision to trade Zay Jones to Oakland. Per Sal Capaccio of WGR Sports Radio 550 Buffalo, Williams was donning a non-contact jersey at Thursday's practice, suggesting the Bills may have some concerns about his availability for Sunday's game against the Eagles. More clarity on that front should arrive Friday, when the Bills will assess his health coming out of the team's final practice of the week.

