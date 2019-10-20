Bills' Duke Williams: Returns to game
Williams returned to Sunday's game against the Dolphins after previously leaving the contest due to a shoulder issue, Matthew Fairburn of The Athletic reports.
With Zay Jones no longer with the Bills, Williams' profile in Buffalo's offense is expanding, as he's now starting opposite John Brown, while Cole Beasley mans the slot for the team.
