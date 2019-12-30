Williams caught six of 12 targets for 108 yards to lead all receivers during Sunday's loss to the Jets.

The rookie hadn't suited up since Week 8, having been a healthy scratch across several games in favor of smaller, speedier receivers. Williams showed he was ready, making himself the main part of the offense in what certainly was an audition for the future. We'll see if it's enough to get him bumped ahead of Robert Foster -- who's done nearly nothing all season and didn't catch a pass even though he was active Sunday -- when the Bills travel to Houston for the wild-card round next weekend.