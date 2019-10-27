Williams (shoulder) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Eagles, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

Williams was limited all week and was a game-time decision heading into Sunday, but he'll officially suit up for what should be a tightly contested cross-conference matchup with the Eagles. Williams has worked his way into the No. 3 receiving role, but we'll note this particular game is expected to be played in bad, windy weather. We'll note that Williams' size and red-zone skills perhaps bumps him down less on this dreary day than other receivers that rely more on separation and downfield passes.