Bills' Duke Williams: Suiting up vs. Philly
Williams (shoulder) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Eagles, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.
Williams was limited all week and was a game-time decision heading into Sunday, but he'll officially suit up for what should be a tightly contested cross-conference matchup with the Eagles. Williams has worked his way into the No. 3 receiving role, but we'll note this particular game is expected to be played in bad, windy weather. We'll note that Williams' size and red-zone skills perhaps bumps him down less on this dreary day than other receivers that rely more on separation and downfield passes.
