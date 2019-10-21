Williams, who suffered a shoulder injury during Sunday's win over Miami but returned a few plays later, was taken for X-rays following the game, Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic reports.

The rookie may not be out of the woods yet, so at the latest we'll get an update when the Bills resume practicing mid-week, though a report Monday would seem more likely. Williams was only targeted once Sunday, reeling in a 23-yard pass from Josh Allen, though he's seemingly worked his way into the third receiver role if the injury turns out to be minor. The fact that he retuned to action Sunday may make that a better possibility.