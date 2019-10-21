Bills' Duke Williams: Tests taken after game
Williams, who suffered a shoulder injury during Sunday's win over Miami but returned a few plays later, was taken for X-rays following the game, Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic reports.
The rookie may not be out of the woods yet, so at the latest we'll get an update when the Bills resume practicing mid-week, though a report Monday would seem more likely. Williams was only targeted once Sunday, reeling in a 23-yard pass from Josh Allen, though he's seemingly worked his way into the third receiver role if the injury turns out to be minor. The fact that he retuned to action Sunday may make that a better possibility.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 8 Early Waivers: Edmonds stars
David Johnson unexpectedly played a limited role in Week 7. Did Chase Edmonds do enough to...
-
Week 7 Injuries: Ryan, Thielen, more
More key injuries are marring Week 7 Sunday. Here's the likely impact heading into Week 8.
-
Week 7 Injuries: Kamara out; Who's in?
There's no shortage of big injury news to catch up on ahead of Sunday's action. Here's the...
-
DFS: Lineups, contrarian players
Heath Cummings gives his top plays and contrarian lineups for Week 7.
-
RB Preview: Replacing Kamara
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 7 including what you should...
-
Week 7 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...