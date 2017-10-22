Gaines (groin) is active for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers.

The fourth-year corner has 19 tackles (13 solo), one interception and two forced fumbles this season, so when he's fully healthy he's a solid IDP threat. Gaines' groin injury was only able to keep him out for one week, but it's unclear if he'll still log a full workload Sunday. Until it's guaranteed he won't be limited, Gaines carries a fair amount of risk for fantasy owners.