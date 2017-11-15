Bills' E.J. Gaines: Back on limited basis
Gaines, who has missed the last three games due to a hamstring injury, was back practicing on a limited basis Wednesday, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.
Gaines seemed close to returning in Week 10 against the Saints, so it seems like a good bet the Bills will have their starting cornerback in action for this week's game against the Chargers. The plan for now is to have Gaines increase his activity each day leading up to Sunday.
