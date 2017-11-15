Gaines (hamstring) practiced Wednesday on a limited basis, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

Gaines, who has missed the last three games, seemed close to returning in Week 10 against the Saints, so it seems like a good bet the Bills will have the starting cornerback in action Sunday versus the Chargers. The plan for now is to have Gaines increase his activity each day leading up to Sunday.

