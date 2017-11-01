Gaines (hamstring) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Jets, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

The starting corner would have had a better chance had the Bills played their usual Sunday game, but with no practices all week for Gaines, he never seemed to have much of a shot for this one even though coach Sean McDermott keeps calling him a day-to-day proposition. He'll have three extra days to heal up for a Week 10 game against the Saints, while Shareece Wright will continue to start in Gaines' place Thursday.