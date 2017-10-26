Gaines (hamstring) missed practice for a second straight day Thursday, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

Coach Sean McDermott continues to call both Gaines and fellow defensive back starter Jordan Poyer "day-to-day," but if both players can't go Sunday, the Bills are going to have a hard time stopping Derek Carr and the Raiders' passing attack.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories