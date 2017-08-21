Bills' E.J. Gaines: Dealing with hamstring injury
Gaines suffered a hamstring injury during Sunday's practice, Mike Rodak of ESPN.com reports.
The severity surrounding Gaines' injury appears somewhat unknown at the moment. Gaines was spotted leaving practice on with a trainer but there has been little information publicized since then. It might be too early to speculate so keep an eye out for ensuing updates.
