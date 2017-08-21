Play

Gaines suffered a hamstring injury during Sunday's practice, Mike Rodak of ESPN.com reports.

The severity surrounding Gaines' injury appears somewhat unknown at the moment. Gaines was spotted leaving practice on with a trainer but there has been little information publicized since then. It might be too early to speculate so keep an eye out for ensuing updates.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories