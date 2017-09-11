Play

Gaines is reportedly dealing with a shoulder contusion, Mike Rodak of ESPN.com reports.

Gaines left Sunday's game early and did not return. His timetable for a return is unclear at the moment, but it will likely become available in the coming days. With Gaines temporarily out, both Leonard Johnson and Shareece Wright figure to witness a spark in playing time.

